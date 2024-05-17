Five Galway MACE stores receive awards for retail excellence

Five stores in Galway have been honoured at the MACE Excellence Awards

The Awards are hosted by owners and operators BWG Foods





The Galway stores which received awards are Delaney’s Headford, Delaney’s Liosban, Delaney’s Old Dublin Road Tuam, Mannion’s Milltown Road Tuam and McGreal’s Ballybrit.

The MACE stores must pass a year long inspection, three unannounced audits, mystery shoppers and a BWG-led compliance audit to receive the award.

