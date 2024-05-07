Wardens crack down on litter louts

More than 30 vehicles were inspected by the authorities at two checkpoints at gateways to Conamara as part of a clampdown on illegal disposal of waste.

Galway Gardaí and Galway County Council held joint waste management checkpoints in Maigh Cuilinn and Na Forbacha on Tuesday of last week.

Around 20 vehicles – mostly commercial vans – were inspected along the N59 in Moycullen on Tuesday morning, and about a dozen vehicles were stopped on the R336 at Na Forbacha in the afternoon.

Community Warden Martin Mannion and Gardaí were checking for waste disposal permits – anyone without one could face on-the-spot fines of €500.

Mr Mannion confirmed they were also checking for people from the city transporting waste to illegal dispose in picturesque parts of Conamara.

All vehicles stopped and inspected this week were all compliant but the operation also acted as a deterrent, Mr Mannion added.

Pictured: Community Warden Martin Mannion of Galway County Council at a checkpoint in Na Forbacha.