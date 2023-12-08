Volunteer Flutura helps other migrants integrate into community

In many towns, villages and neighborhoods, having a strong community or a ‘community spirit’ plays a key role in unifying people with their neighbours.

Oftentimes, in a close-knit community, many will go out of their way to help those in the locale without expecting anything in return.

But what about the many asylum seekers and refugees that come into Galway with no knowledge of its people or culture?

That’s where people like Flutura Rrebani come into the spotlight.

Through her volunteer work and founding a support group for women in Direct Provision, Flutura has made quite a positive impact in her three years living in Galway.

Flutura arrived in Ireland from Albania as an asylum seeker in 2018 and she was placed in a Monaghan hotel room with her husband. Two years and one daughter later, the family was told they had two days to vacate the room as they had been allocated to more permanent accommodation in Galway City.

A 25-year-old Flutura was not sure what to expect.

“I was sad because I didn’t want to leave even though I was only living in one room with my daughter and my husband. I was afraid of where we were going because it was far away from where I was living. At that time, it was the beginning of Covid 19 as well and I was working as a carer and studying to be healthcare assistant. So, I had to stop everything.”

Once settled into their Dominick Street accommodation, now with their own kitchen and bathroom facilities, Flutura noticed that herself and her family were not the only ones struggling with the big change.

