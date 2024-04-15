US multinational brings 100 jobs to Galway
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
There was good news for Galway on the jobs front last week with confirmation that US multinational Evernorth Health Services was bringing 100 new positions to staff its new base in the city.
The health-tech firm is based at Hibernian House at Eyre Square and is recruiting some roles immediately. Those 100 jobs will be filled over the next year or two – and then Evernorth will be looking for a bigger permanent home in the city.
A division of the US-based managed healthcare and insurance company, Cigna Group, Evernorth is a health-tech that focuses on pharmacy, care and benefits solutions.
The company was supported by IDA Ireland in making the investment, and Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation Dara Calleary, was on hand to welcome them to the city.
“Ireland’s vibrant tech community, talent and expertise, as well as our ease of access to cutting-edge research and leading third-level institutions offer real opportunity to business,” he said.
“Investments such as this continue to advance Galway’s position in particular as a global technology hub,” he added.
Luke Warren, head of Evernorth Ireland, said they selected Galway as a hub ‘because we believe it will help us drive further innovation on behalf of all those we serve’.
“We look forward to deepening our engagement with the Galway community and benefiting from new viewpoints as we deliver on our promises to our stakeholders,” he added.
IDA Ireland CEO Michael Lohan said that Evernorth’s decision to locate in Galway reflects Ireland’s reputation as a hub for innovation and technology talent.
Pictured: Neel Chopdekar, Chief Operating Officer for Technology, Evernorth Health Services, (left) with Leo Clancy, CEO of Enterprise Ireland, at last week’s announcement for Galway.
More like this:
Public info meeting in Galway city tonight on housing grants and supports
A public information meeting on housing grants and supports is being held in Galway city tonight....
Call for slipway onto Moycullen Bypass to remove last of heavy goods vehicles from village
There’s a call for a slipway onto the Moycullen Bypass to remove the last of the heavy good...
Galway City had no HAP properties to rent in March
A new report has revealed that Galway City Centre and its Suburbs had no HAP properties available...
Start-ups in Galway rises by a quarter so far in 2024
The number of start-ups across Galway city and county has done up by a quarter so far this year. ...
Minister and swim enthusiast announces €500,000 funding for outdoor swimming
Former Minister for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy Hildegarde Naughton ...
Thriving club appeals for long-awaited all-weather playing facility
Willie Grant remembers being 18 years old trying to coax new players to West United FC. Among ...
Survey to get underway in Letterfrack to assess need for pedestrian crossing
A survey is set to get underway in Letterfrack this summer, to assess the need for a pedestrian c...
180 books donated to six Galway schools through partnership between Enterprise Mobility and Children’s Books Ireland
180 books have been donated to six Galway schools, through a partnership between Children’s...
Claims new data shows Galway facing disproportionate impacts of housing crisis
It’s being claimed that Galway is facing a disproportionate share of the impacts of the hou...