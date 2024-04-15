US multinational brings 100 jobs to Galway

There was good news for Galway on the jobs front last week with confirmation that US multinational Evernorth Health Services was bringing 100 new positions to staff its new base in the city.

The health-tech firm is based at Hibernian House at Eyre Square and is recruiting some roles immediately. Those 100 jobs will be filled over the next year or two – and then Evernorth will be looking for a bigger permanent home in the city.

A division of the US-based managed healthcare and insurance company, Cigna Group, Evernorth is a health-tech that focuses on pharmacy, care and benefits solutions.

The company was supported by IDA Ireland in making the investment, and Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation Dara Calleary, was on hand to welcome them to the city.

“Ireland’s vibrant tech community, talent and expertise, as well as our ease of access to cutting-edge research and leading third-level institutions offer real opportunity to business,” he said.

“Investments such as this continue to advance Galway’s position in particular as a global technology hub,” he added.

Luke Warren, head of Evernorth Ireland, said they selected Galway as a hub ‘because we believe it will help us drive further innovation on behalf of all those we serve’.

“We look forward to deepening our engagement with the Galway community and benefiting from new viewpoints as we deliver on our promises to our stakeholders,” he added.

IDA Ireland CEO Michael Lohan said that Evernorth’s decision to locate in Galway reflects Ireland’s reputation as a hub for innovation and technology talent.

Pictured: Neel Chopdekar, Chief Operating Officer for Technology, Evernorth Health Services, (left) with Leo Clancy, CEO of Enterprise Ireland, at last week’s announcement for Galway.