Galway local authorities met less than 14% of own build social housing targets 2022-2024

Galway’s local authorities met less than 14 percent of their targets for own-build social housing accommodation between 2022 and 2024.

The City Council’s target was 673, with 74 homes built, while the County Council’s target was 1,014, with just 132 built.

The figures come as Housing Minister James Browne will tell Cabinet this morning of plans for a new league table to track social housing delivery by local councils.

The figures show very few local authorities are directly building social housing

A little over 5,000 social homes were built nationally between 2022 and 2024 – compared to a target of 27,400.

Three local authorities met less than 10 per cent of the target – Cork County, Kildare and Louth.

But the other set of figures is overall social housing delivery in that time – when things like builds from approved housing bodies and the Part V contribution of developers are taken into account.

So while Kildare directly built just 3 per cent of its target in those years – it met 112% of its overall target through other means.

When the overall picture is taken to account Donegal was the worst performing local authority – delivering just 46% of its target figure.

Dublin City Council is also performing particularly poorly – delivering overall just 49 per cent of its target, and achieving just 11 per cent of its direct build goal.