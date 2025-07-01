  • Services

Services

Galway local authorities met less than 14% of own build social housing targets 2022-2024

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

Galway local authorities met less than 14% of own build social housing targets 2022-2024
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway’s local authorities met less than 14 percent of their targets for own-build social housing accommodation between 2022 and 2024.

The City Council’s target was 673, with 74 homes built, while the County Council’s target was 1,014, with just 132 built.

The figures come as Housing Minister James Browne will tell Cabinet this morning of plans for a new league table to track social housing delivery by local councils.

The figures show very few local authorities are directly building social housing

A little over 5,000 social homes were built nationally between 2022 and 2024 – compared to a target of 27,400.

Three local authorities met less than 10 per cent of the target – Cork County, Kildare and Louth.

But the other set of figures is overall social housing delivery in that time – when things like builds from approved housing bodies and the Part V contribution of developers are taken into account.

So while Kildare directly built just 3 per cent of its target in those years – it met 112% of its overall target through other means.

When the overall picture is taken to account Donegal was the worst performing local authority – delivering just 46% of its target figure.

Dublin City Council is also performing particularly poorly – delivering overall just 49 per cent of its target, and achieving just 11 per cent of its direct build goal.

More like this:
no_space
5 University of Galway researchers awarded 3 million euro for diverse topics

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFive researchers at University of Galway have been aw...

no_space
Works complete to resolve phone coverage issue at Portiuncula Hospital

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMWorks have been completed to improve a mobile phone c...

no_space
Connemara Pony Show celebrates its 100th annual Clifden extravaganza

The world-renowned Connemara Pony Show returns to the Clifden Showgrounds this August to mark a o...

no_space
Vacant Tuam units to be converted into accommodation units for homeless

Two vacant sites near the heart of Tuam will be converted into accommodation units to shelter the...

no_space
Tuam’s Palace Ground users fear overdevelopment will destroy its age-old tranquil setting

The tranquil setting of Tuam’s public park could be eroded if any further developments are allowe...

no_space
University of Galway SU President says government fees announcement poorly-timed

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMStudents say the latest announcement on the third-lev...

no_space
High-quality artificial bat roost to protect populations in East Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA high-quality artificial bat roost has been construc...

no_space
Taoiseach insists Galway Ring Road "needs" to be built

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Taoiseach has made clear in the Dáil that he beli...

no_space
2,000 premises affected by burst watermain in Terryland and Woodquay

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAlmost two thousand premises in the Terryland and Woo...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up