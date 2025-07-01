Tuam’s Palace Ground users fear overdevelopment will destroy its age-old tranquil setting

The tranquil setting of Tuam’s public park could be eroded if any further developments are allowed to take place by the owners Galway County Council.

That’s according to residents who have used the Palace Grounds over the years – but who now claim that the twelve-acre facility is becoming “a multi-use municipal compound”.

A deputation to Tuam Municipal Council heard that, back in the late 18th century, the Palace Grounds comprised around 60 acres of parkland but once Galway County Council took it over, much of the land was handed over for housing, educational facilities among other projects.

Regular users of the facilities, Helen Gillard and Steve Lane told officials and elected members that they represent the community of ordinary park users.

These include walkers, joggers, childminders, dog exercisers along with people pushing buggies or simply meeting up to chat with friends or seeking a quiet hour in a green space both during and after work.

They pointed to concern and a growing unease that something very valuable to the local Tuam community was being slowly eroded.

However, praised the great work going on in the park and they spoke highly of maintenance work, the mowing of the green area and the cleaning and clearing.

“The response to the devastation of Storm Eowyn, which brought down over 100 mature trees in the Palace Grounds, was outstanding.

“The Council’s teams acted with speed and skill and have restored much of the beauty in the Palace Grounds. In truth, the devastation and clean-up reminded us just how important this park is and how much we rely on the workers there to help it thrive,” they stated in their submission.

But Mr Lane and Ms Gillard informed the meeting that, over time, the Palace Grounds had evolved as a place to local public facilities such as a swimming pool, large surface car park, a bus park, children’s playground, a dog park and recycling facilities.

They said that over the years several other proposals were suggested and “thankfully deflected” such as a running track, astro-turf pitch, a community centre and even a proposal for routing an inner relief road through the park.

“The people of the town recognised that some things didn’t belong there and maybe now is the time to start drawing lines before the whole place becomes recognisable.

“The most common use of the park is not sport. It is walking and people come here to slow down, reflect, regulate and connect.”

The deputation asked the Tuam Municipal Council not to embark on more development, but for an emphasis to be made on maintaining the park as it is and to secure the necessary funding to achieve this.

Pictured: Tuam local campaigner Steve Lane at The Palace Grounds in Tuam. Photo: Jacinta Fahy Photography.