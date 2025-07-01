Connemara Pony Show celebrates its 100th annual Clifden extravaganza

The world-renowned Connemara Pony Show returns to the Clifden Showgrounds this August to mark a once-in-a-lifetime milestone, the 100th Annual Show.

And a century after the first show was held in Roundstone in 1924, this year’s edition from August 19 to 22 promises to be the most significant yet, celebrating the enduring legacy of Ireland’s beloved native pony in its land of origin.

Now under the stewardship of the newly formed Connemara Pony Show-Clifden Committee, the 2025 show marks the next chapter in the event’s storied history.

Comprising of representatives from the Connemara Chamber of Commerce, equine community, political leaders, and local advocates, this independent entity will bring this iconic event into a new century securing the show’s future and enhancing its impact for generations to come.

Over the past 100 years, the Connemara Pony Show has grown from a one-day local showcase into a globally revered four-day celebration of breeding excellence and cultural heritage.

From its origins in Roundstone and its migration across Connemara to its permanent home in Clifden since 1947, the show has played a critical role in preserving and promoting the Connemara pony, a breed prized worldwide for its strength, elegance, and athletic abilities. The event draws pony lovers from across Ireland, Europe, North America, and beyond, to witness these extraordinary animals in their native landscape.

The week concludes with the time-honoured Parade of Champions, as winning ponies take to the streets of Clifden to the applause of crowds, a unique display of tradition, pride, and equestrian excellence.

Highlights include the Loose Jumping Championships in association with Horse Sport Ireland on Tuesday, August 19; In-Hand ‘Traditional’ Show Day in association with Sweeney Oil that Wednesday; the Ridden & Working Hunter Classes in association with Galway County Council on Thursday, and the Connemara Pony Performance Day in association with Carey Construction on Friday.

But Wednesday is the heart of the show in and out of the arena, culminating in the crowning of the 2025 Supreme Champion. Visitors can enjoy the Dubarry of Ireland Best Dressed Competition, popular dog show, and explore domestic arts and crafts exhibits.

The Connemara pony is an indigenous Irish breed, originating from the rugged west coast of Ireland. Historically, it played a vital role in regional life as a hardworking animal used in farming and transport.

In recent decades, the Connemara pony has excelled across all equestrian disciplines, competing at the highest levels, proudly representing and winning for nations around the world – and that’s what makes this centenary celebration all the more special.

Alongside the equestrian programme, visitors can enjoy trade stands, food vendors, cultural exhibitions, a children’s corner, and activities for all ages.

Tickets are available to buy on the day, and competitor entries are currently open until July 4. Entries can be made online at https://connemaraponyshow.ie/

Pictured: Flashback…memories of a previous Connemara Pony at Clifden’s Showgrounds.