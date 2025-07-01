Vacant Tuam units to be converted into accommodation units for homeless

Two vacant sites near the heart of Tuam will be converted into accommodation units to shelter the homeless over the worst of cold weather.

Galway County Council is planning for the two terraced dwellings to accommodate eight people over the winter period, stretching from October to April.

Ciara McDonagh, Executive Architect with Galway County Council, said that the facility would provide three separate own-door units for the eventual occupants.

The two terraced units, one three storey and the other two storey, will be provided at derelict sites on Vicar Street in Tuam – just a couple of hundred yards from a local town centre hotel which has been transformed into accommodation for asylum seekers in recent years.

The existing site has a three-storey building, which once housed a business establishment but has since fallen into a serious state of disrepair.

The other part of the site contained a two-storey former residential property which has now been demolished due to its poor structural condition.

Ms McDonagh explained that the sites were acquired by Galway County Council in late 2024 and received funding from the Department of Housing for their redevelopment.

She said that it is proposed to provide three separate own door units for the purposes of Medium Term Support with accommodation for eight people.

Two units will be provided for male clients and one for female. All rooms will be single, en-suite rooms with shared living accommodation provided in each unit.

It is proposed to provide ten beds and four bathrooms for the purposes of cold weather accommodation together with an apartment for use by a vulnerable couple.

This facility will be in operation for six months of the year from October to April. All units have been designed for future conversion, if required, to seven individual apartments in compliance with Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage standards.

Cllr Donagh Killilea (FF) said that the sites had been derelict for more than four years and he welcomed the fact that they would be transformed into living accommodation for those who need it most.

He said that those seeking shelter often had to go into Galway city to avail of accommodation and that this would provide a local alternative.

According to Cllr Shaun Cunniffe (Ind), he would be insisting that the local council would be provided with information regarding who would be accommodated in these units.

He acknowledged that a lot of effort would be put in to providing this accommodation and was anxious to know who will be administrating the project.

Cllr Karey McHugh (Ind) also agreed that the properties on Vicar Street had been vacant for a considerable time, and it was great that they would be brought back into use.

Pictured: WHAT IT WILL BE . . . An artist’s impression of the new Vicar Street, Tuam sites.