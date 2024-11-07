University’s toxic work environment revealed

A report into culture at the University of Galway has revealed a toxic workplace environment of bullying, harassment and discrimination for a high percentage of staff.

The report — which has been seen by the Connacht Tribune — also lifted the lid on a ‘concerning’ level of sexual harassment and violence and sexual discrimination.

It showed 40% of staff surveyed had witnessed bullying and/or harassment at work, while 30% of respondents had experienced bullying or harassment themselves.

More women (31%) than men (28%) said they had experienced bullying or harassment working at the university.

A further 38% of the 1,016 respondents to the survey — carried out by its Office of Vice-President for Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion — said they had witnessed discrimination, and a quarter (25%) said they had experienced discrimination.

The report revealed that 5% — or roughly 50 staff members who replied to the survey — had witnessed sexual discrimination and 3% had experienced it.

“While 3% may seem like a relatively small percentage, any instances of sexual harassment or violence are concerning and indicate a need for continued vigilance and efforts to prevent and address such behaviour effectively within the university community,” the report said.

University of Galway, in a statement to the Connacht Tribune, said the issues identified were being taken, “extremely seriously”, but the portrayal of it as “somewhere with a culture of bullying and harassment is at best one-dimensional”.

It confirmed it had “recently adopted a comprehensive and zero tolerance policy on sexual harassment and harassment”.