University’s toxic work environment revealed

Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
A report into culture at the University of Galway has revealed a toxic workplace environment of bullying, harassment and discrimination for a high percentage of staff.
The report — which has been seen by the Connacht Tribune — also lifted the lid on a ‘concerning’ level of sexual harassment and violence and sexual discrimination.
It showed 40% of staff surveyed had witnessed bullying and/or harassment at work, while 30% of respondents had experienced bullying or harassment themselves.
More women (31%) than men (28%) said they had experienced bullying or harassment working at the university.
A further 38% of the 1,016 respondents to the survey — carried out by its Office of Vice-President for Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion — said they had witnessed discrimination, and a quarter (25%) said they had experienced discrimination.
The report revealed that 5% — or roughly 50 staff members who replied to the survey — had witnessed sexual discrimination and 3% had experienced it.
“While 3% may seem like a relatively small percentage, any instances of sexual harassment or violence are concerning and indicate a need for continued vigilance and efforts to prevent and address such behaviour effectively within the university community,” the report said.
University of Galway, in a statement to the Connacht Tribune, said the issues identified were being taken, “extremely seriously”, but the portrayal of it as “somewhere with a culture of bullying and harassment is at best one-dimensional”.
It confirmed it had “recently adopted a comprehensive and zero tolerance policy on sexual harassment and harassment”.
