Major Sheep event takes place in Woodford tomorrow

A major sheep event, organised by the Zwartbles Sheep Breeders of Ireland, is to take place tomorrow.

The educational and interactive event, open to all sheep enthusiasts, will take place at Twilight Blaze Zwartbles on Paul Conroy’s family farm in Woodford, Co. Galway.

The event, that starts at 10.45am, will provide a unique opportunity to learn from industry leaders, refine skills, and gain hands-on experience.

Twilight Blaze Zwartbles is owned and managed by Paul Conroy, who operates alongside his wife Lorraine and their children Éanna, Iarla, Rían, and Caitlin, with the assistance of Mary Stewart and David Durack.

The flock, established in 2019, comprises over 120 pedigree-registered Zwartbles breeding females and 80 non-registered pedigree Zwartbles.

The breed was first introduced to Ireland in 2005 and has seen a marked increase in popularity due to its ease of maintenance, strong maternal qualities and striking appearance with its distinctive black wool and white blaze.

Currently, there are just over 100 pedigree-registered Zwartbles flocks in Ireland, with memberships growing from 60 to 100 in the past five years.

The Zwartbles Sheep Breeders of Ireland officially launched as a breed society at the 2022 National Ploughing Championships, following the amalgamation of the Irish Zwartbles Sheep Association and Zwartbles Éire Sheep Society.

