Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell appointed chairperson of Oireachtas Finance Committee

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell has been appointed chairperson of one of the most powerful Oireachtas committees

The Sinn Féin TD will head up the Finance Committee

Deputy Farrell, who has a professional background in finance, previously served on the Dáil’s Finance Committee and the Budgetary Oversight Committee

The establishment of the Oireachtas committees has been slower than usual post general election due to the long-running Dáil speaking right row