Quadruple award success for Galway-based Uniquely

Galway headquartered company Uniquely has taken home four awards at National and International awards ceremonies.

The company, which delivers sales and service solutions across various industries, is headquartered in Ballybrit.

Uniquely was honoured in the professional services category and claimed the Business of the Year award at the Guaranteed Irish Business Awards 2025.

They were also awarded two silver accolades at the Transform Europe awards for Best Naming Strategy and Best Visual Identity in the Professional Services industry