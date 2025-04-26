Hare’s Corner Collective artists celebrate Islands with new exhibition

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Three very different artists – together known as the Hare’s Corner Collective – are offering their own interpretation of the theme of islands, in a new exhibition which opening at the former Oughterard Courthouse at the weekend.
Sacha Hutchinson, Hilary Morley and Ger O’Rourke use their different techniques and work through different media to express what islands mean to them as individuals.
They look at a collection of Irish islands they have recently visited, focusing on different aspects, including the surrounding seas, their different contours, the light, its singular clarity, the exposure to changing weather, the buildings, stone walls, the people and birds both resident and visiting.
They also examine the sense of isolation found on islands. We search for places where we can escape from a life that is ever more connected through screen use.
Sacha Hutchinson presents a series of images depicting the islands she has visited over the last year, with an emphasis on the resident birdlife. She has also written some poems while visiting these islands which are included in the exhibition.
Hilary Morley uses mixed media, paint and charcoal to interpret her visits to the islands. She has looked at historic maps to appreciate their shapes and contours. Her paintings in particular reflect the open natural space of islands.
Ger O’Rourke is a mixed media artist – and her paintings focus on dry stone walls, synonymous with the islands’ heritage; where man and nature have collaborated to survive.
There was a full house for their opening night, where the guest speaker was journalist Lorna Siggins. The exhibition runs in Oughterard until this Sunday.
Pictured: Guest speaker Lorna Siggins (centre) with (from left) Olga Magliocco, artists Ger O’Rourke, Sacha Hutchinson and Hilary Morley and Renske Boef at the opening of the exhibition celebrating Islands by the Hare’s Corner Collective at Oughterard Courthouse.
