Furball marks 75 years of animal aid

The second annual Furball returns to the Galway Bay Hotel next month – to raise much-needed cash for local animal charities.

And this year’s event on Saturday, May 10, marks a special milestone for three rescue charities in the West of Ireland who together celebrate 75 years of service to animals in the region.

In 2025, as Galway Cat Rescue celebrates 15 years, MADRA marks 20 years, and Galway SPCA reaches 40 years of dedicated service, these three beloved organisations are joining forces once again for a spectacular evening in aid of their shared mission: helping animals in need.

Together, that’s 75 years of collective compassion, tireless advocacy, and thousands of lives changed – both animal and human.

This event, which was sold out last year, is not only a fundraiser, but a celebration of the legacy, resilience, and heart that defines each of these rescue organisations.

Returning as master of ceremonies is broadcaster, Keith Finnegan, for an unforgettable night filled with entertainment, celebration, and fundraising.

Tickets are priced at €80 and are available for purchase online at www.furball.ie.

Pictured: Olivia O’Reilly, Galway Cat Rescue, with rescue kitten Moni, Dawn Divilly, Madra Dog Rescue, with volunteer dog Sadie, and Tara Croke, Galway Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA), with GSPCA shop cat Ruben, pictured at the launch of the 2025 Fur Ball, Galway’s 2nd Animal Welfare Social celebrating 75 years of combined animal welfare work in Galway, which takes place at the Galway Bay Hotel on May 10 – tickets available from www.furball.ie. Photo: Brian Harding.