This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Ireland’s largest nationwide insurance broker Arachas, has bought Galway city firm Mulryan O’Gorman

The family-owned brokerage in Prospect Hill was established in 1999 in Galway

The acquisition supports Arachas’ strategic expansion in the West of Ireland

It now employs over 60 skilled insurance professionals in Galway

Padraig O’Gorman and the team at Mulryan O’Gorman will remain with Arachas