Soldiers at Renmore Barracks share their thoughts ahead of their deployment to Lebanon

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Soldiers at Renmore Barracks have been sharing their thoughts ahead of their deployment to Lebanon

Tánaiste and Defence Minister Simon Harris has reviewed the soldiers before they head off

The include the Army Chaplain who was attacked at the Dún Uí Mhaoilíosa last summer

Father Paul Murphy is based in the barracks and Tanaiste Simon Harris met with him today, describing him as a man of ‘great faith, and great humanity’;

Fr. Murphy will join nearly 300 soldiers from the 126th Infantry Batallion which will be deployed as part of UNIFIL, the UN peacekeeping mission

FYI Galway reporter Chloe Nolan has been chatting to the soldiers