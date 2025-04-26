Road closure between Leenane and Maam this Sunday for Connemarathon

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A section of the R336 between Leenane and Maam Cross will be closed tomorrow

It’s to facilitate the Connemarathon 2025, which attracts both local and international participants every year.

There are three strands of the race – from 9am, the ultra marathon begins at Recess, while both the full marathon at Lough Inagh and the half at Leenane begins at 11am.

The section of the R336 will be closed from 10:30am to 5pm tomorrow, and people are encouraged to travel via the N59 and the R344 instead.