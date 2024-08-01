United’s dismal away run against Rovers continues

Sligo Rovers 2

Galway United 0

By Mike Rafferty at the Showgrounds

GALWAY United’s poor record at the Showgrounds continued on Saturday night when goals in each half gave the home side a win that maintains their challenge for Premier Division honours.

The teams had met twice earlier this season and each time ended in scoreless draws but, on this occasion, a goal by former United striker Wilson Waweru broke the deadlock in the opening half, before a Luke Pearse finish deep in additional time wrapped things up for Sligo.

United entered this game on the back of some good form, with three home games in succession producing wins over Waterford and Longford (FAI Cup) and a draw with Bohemians, but then Sligo were on a good run themselves with a four-match winning streak.

The partisan home crowd of 3,000 certainly backed their side at every opportunity as Rovers followed up recent wins over Shamrock Rovers, Derry City and Bohemians with another success.

In a contest that lacked real spark, Galway United had their offerings in the last third of the park, but they seldom extended Ed McGinty with the custodian just fully extended on one occasion.

The visitors made four changes to the side that comfortably saw off Longford the previous week as Jeannot Esua, Ed McCarthy, Stephen Walsh and Karl O’Sullivan returned to the starting eleven. Colm Horgan, Maurice Nugent, Francely Lomboto and Junior all dropped out.

Indeed. United made a promising start and could have taken the lead on three minutes when a Rob Burns corner broke to McCarthy outside the box, but his low volley was just wide of the far post.

Their only other chance of note came before the half hour mark from a similar opportunity. On this occasion a long throw from McCarthy fell to Patrick Hickey on the edge of the area, but once more the finish was just off target.

Hickey – playing just off Stephen Walsh up top – was the regular target from kick-outs from Brendan Clarke and set plays and, in fairness, he won more than his fair share of heading duels, but ultimately there was no reward in the finishing stakes.

At the back, Sligo had the towering Nando Pijnaker and he was a dominant figure in the centre of the home defence. Generally, there was little subtlety when he was on defensive duty and his trusty left peg just banged the ball up the pitch in a less than cultured manner.

But then again, United use a similar tactic, but on this occasion it was unproductive. Their defensive unit of Jeannot Esua, Robert Burns, Killian Brouder and Gary Buckley were certainly challenged by wingers Will Fitzgerald and Simon Power and striker Wilson Waweru.

Pictured: Galway United goalkeeper Brendan Clarke who was beaten twice by Sligo Rovers in Saturday’s Premier Division tie at the Showgrounds.