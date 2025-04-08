Work to begin this year to bring Turoe Stone home to Bullaun

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Work will begin by the end of the year to bring the famous Turoe Stone home to Bullaun.

The Turoe Stone is a granite stone decorated in a Celtic style and it’s over two thousand years old.

No-one is really sure what purpose it served, but it’s believed it could have been ritualistic or religious.

It was removed from Bullaun in 2014 for cleaning and restoration works – and has remained gone since.

Permission was then granted in 2022 for a new landscaped garden with a special glass cylinder to house the world famous stone.

Galway East TD Albert Dolan has been told work is to begin by the end of this year and he has promised to drive it forward