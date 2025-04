This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Footpath upgrade and extension works are planned along the R358 in Caltra.

Confirming the news, Councillor Michael Connolly has said it will give the village a much-needed facelift.

A section of the path from Finnerty’s gate past Caltra’s old Community Centre will be upgraded this year.

While a new section of the path will continue towards the Church Road junction.