Average home price in Galway increased by €35 thousand over past year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The average price of a home in Galway increased by €35 thousand over the past year.

That’s according to the latest report from property website MyHome.ie.

It says the average price in Galway is now €330 thousand.

There were 615 properties for sale in Galway at the end of March – and that’s a drop of 6 percent since January.

Nationally, home prices are up by more than 8 percent over the year.

Chief Economist with Bank of Ireland, and report author, Conall MacCoille, says that trend could change if a US-EU tariff war hit high-earners and those working for multi-nationals.