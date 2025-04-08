  • Services

Former NUIG President Jim Browne apologises and steps down as chair of Children’s Health Ireland

Published:

Former NUIG President Jim Browne apologises and steps down as chair of Children’s Health Ireland
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Former NUI Galway President Jim Browne has apologised to children, young people and families as he steps down as chairman of Children’s Health Ireland which operates Temple Street Hospital.

His resignation after serving in the post since 2019 follows a damning HIQA report on spinal surgeries which examined the use of unauthorised springs at the Dublin hospital

The health watchdog says the use of the unregulated devices should not have happened, and children were not protected from the risk of harm.

In a statement this afternoon, Dr Browne, apologised to the children, young people and families that have been failed by the care they received

He added he will now work with the Department of Health, Children’s Health Ireland Executive team and Board to ensure a smooth transition to a new Chair person over the coming weeks

