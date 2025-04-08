  • Services

Tsunami of objections to planned student apartment block at city's Coolough Road

  Avatar
Tsunami of objections to planned student apartment block at city's Coolough Road
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A tsunami of objections has been lodged against a planned student apartment project on the Coolough Road.

The development would have 84 apartments across 7 blocks – with a total of almost 600 bed spaces.

The site is located near the junction of the Coolough Road and the Dyke Road – and a decision on the plans is due in the very near future.

If and when completed, the development would be up to FIVE storeys tall, overlooking Lough Corrib.

Locals held a significant protest late last year, claiming the plans for a high-rise, high-density development that dwarfs nearby estates is completely inappropriate.

This latest plan comes hot on the heels of recent approval from An Bord Pleanala for a separate student block on a site across the road.

Locals are deeply unhappy about that – pointing out that between both plans, the transient student population would significantly outnumber the permanent local population.

Those arguments – and many more – are borne out in what can only be described as a “tsunami” of objections at City Hall against the plans.

Many are keen to stress that they’re not against housing on these sites – but just not of this scale and nature.

