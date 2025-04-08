Tsunami of objections to planned student apartment block at city's Coolough Road

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A tsunami of objections has been lodged against a planned student apartment project on the Coolough Road.

The development would have 84 apartments across 7 blocks – with a total of almost 600 bed spaces.

The site is located near the junction of the Coolough Road and the Dyke Road – and a decision on the plans is due in the very near future.

If and when completed, the development would be up to FIVE storeys tall, overlooking Lough Corrib.

Locals held a significant protest late last year, claiming the plans for a high-rise, high-density development that dwarfs nearby estates is completely inappropriate.

This latest plan comes hot on the heels of recent approval from An Bord Pleanala for a separate student block on a site across the road.

Locals are deeply unhappy about that – pointing out that between both plans, the transient student population would significantly outnumber the permanent local population.

Those arguments – and many more – are borne out in what can only be described as a “tsunami” of objections at City Hall against the plans.

Many are keen to stress that they’re not against housing on these sites – but just not of this scale and nature.

2460348