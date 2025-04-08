  • Services

Possible water outages for 2,500 customers in Knocknacarra overnight

Published:

Possible water outages for 2,500 customers in Knocknacarra overnight
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Water outages and supply disruption are possible for 2,500 customers in Knocknacarra overnight.

It’s due to essential works which are aimed at addressing instances of low pressure and preventing the leakage of clean drinking water.

Customers in Seacrest, Clybaun Heights, Forest Hills, Tudor Close, Rusheen Woods, Monalee Heights and Shangort Park may be affected.

The works will start at 11 tonight (tues) and will finish at 5 tomorrow (Wed) morning with temporary traffic management in place.

