  • Services

Services

University of Galway announces 2025 Alumni Awardees

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

University of Galway announces 2025 Alumni Awardees
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The University of Galway has announced its 2025 Alumni Award recipients.

Eight graduates are to be recognised at a gala awards night on Friday May 23rd.

The University’s Alumni Awards celebrate outstanding individuals among the 133,000 alumni, for accomplishments across various fields on a local, national and international level.

This year’s recipients

Arts, Literature and Celtic Studies – Deirdre Sullivan, award winning novelist.

Business and Commerce – Anne O’Riordan, former Group Director of Digital at Jardine Matheson Limited.

Gradam Alumni don Ghaeilge – Rónán Ó Domhnaill (main photo), Media Development Commissioner, Coimisiún na Meán.

Law, Public Policy and Society – Geoffrey Shannon, Circuit Court Judge.

Engineering, Science and Technology – Dr Fiona Grant, Head of International Programmes at the Marine Institute.

Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences – Dr Elizabeth Whalen, Medical Director of the Office for Public Health for the State of New York.

Contribution to Sport – Kevin Dinneen, Chair of Third Level Rugby and the IRFU Appeals Board.

and

Emerging Leaders – Dr Ríona Ní Ghriallais, co-founder of ProVerum.

More like this:
no_space
Possible water outages for 2,500 customers in Knocknacarra overnight

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMWater outages and supply disruption are possible for ...

no_space
Former NUIG President Jim Browne apologises and steps down as chair of Children’s Health Ireland

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFormer NUI Galway President Jim Browne has apologised...

no_space
Work to begin this year to bring Turoe Stone home to Bullaun

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMWork will begin by the end of the year to bring the f...

no_space
Former NUIG President Jim Browne apologises to children, young people and families as he steps down as chairman of Children’s Health Ireland

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFormer NUI Galway President Jim Browne has apologised...

no_space
Tsunami of objections to planned student apartment block at city's Coolough Road

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA tsunami of objections has been lodged against a pla...

no_space
Infrastructural upgrade planned for Caltra village

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFootpath upgrade and extension works are planned alon...

no_space
Average home price in Galway increased by €35 thousand over past year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe average price of a home in Galway increased by €3...

no_space
Dáil debate on youth criminality hears East Galway needs more facilities

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Dáil debate on diverting young people from criminal...

no_space
Local TD frustrated over lack of support for Irish wool industry

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local TD is expressing frustration over a lack of i...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up