University of Galway announces 2025 Alumni Awardees

The University of Galway has announced its 2025 Alumni Award recipients.
Eight graduates are to be recognised at a gala awards night on Friday May 23rd.
The University’s Alumni Awards celebrate outstanding individuals among the 133,000 alumni, for accomplishments across various fields on a local, national and international level.
This year’s recipients
Arts, Literature and Celtic Studies – Deirdre Sullivan, award winning novelist.
Business and Commerce – Anne O’Riordan, former Group Director of Digital at Jardine Matheson Limited.
Gradam Alumni don Ghaeilge – Rónán Ó Domhnaill (main photo), Media Development Commissioner, Coimisiún na Meán.
Law, Public Policy and Society – Geoffrey Shannon, Circuit Court Judge.
Engineering, Science and Technology – Dr Fiona Grant, Head of International Programmes at the Marine Institute.
Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences – Dr Elizabeth Whalen, Medical Director of the Office for Public Health for the State of New York.
Contribution to Sport – Kevin Dinneen, Chair of Third Level Rugby and the IRFU Appeals Board.
and
Emerging Leaders – Dr Ríona Ní Ghriallais, co-founder of ProVerum.