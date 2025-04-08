University of Galway announces 2025 Alumni Awardees

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The University of Galway has announced its 2025 Alumni Award recipients.

Eight graduates are to be recognised at a gala awards night on Friday May 23rd.

The University’s Alumni Awards celebrate outstanding individuals among the 133,000 alumni, for accomplishments across various fields on a local, national and international level.

This year’s recipients

Arts, Literature and Celtic Studies – Deirdre Sullivan, award winning novelist.

Business and Commerce – Anne O’Riordan, former Group Director of Digital at Jardine Matheson Limited.

Gradam Alumni don Ghaeilge – Rónán Ó Domhnaill (main photo), Media Development Commissioner, Coimisiún na Meán.

Law, Public Policy and Society – Geoffrey Shannon, Circuit Court Judge.

Engineering, Science and Technology – Dr Fiona Grant, Head of International Programmes at the Marine Institute.

Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences – Dr Elizabeth Whalen, Medical Director of the Office for Public Health for the State of New York.

Contribution to Sport – Kevin Dinneen, Chair of Third Level Rugby and the IRFU Appeals Board.

and

Emerging Leaders – Dr Ríona Ní Ghriallais, co-founder of ProVerum.