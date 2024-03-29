United face busy weekend with ties against Derry City and Bohemians

IT’S possibly not an appropriate quip to make, given the nature of the film in question, and the troubled history of the destination this Friday, but what of it: Galway United face their own Long Good Friday this Easter weekend as they make the 560km round trip to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Friday to take on Derry City (7.45pm).

On what will be a testing weekend for the Tribesmen, John Caulfield’s side won’t have long to recover from their trip across a border that is not long for this world as they welcome Bohemians to town on Bank Holiday Monday for a game that will be played in front of the Virgin Media Two cameras (7.45pm).

United go into this double-header after having a weekend off from competitive action due to the international window, and Caulfield says it allowed the management team to give the players a couple of days off following the 1-0 defeat at home to Shamrock Rovers.

“A lot of lads have a lot of minutes in their legs, so we gave them two days off after the Rovers game, and came in back at it after the weekend. We have lads carrying knocks as well, and a few lads on the injury list, so it gave everyone a chance for some recovery, but we are looking forward to getting back on the pitch this weekend,” he said.

The update on the injury-list isn’t too promising: neither Garry Buckley nor Wassim Aouachria are ready to be involved just yet, though their prognosis is more positive than that of Colm Horgan, who Caulfield says will be out “for some time” after picking up an injury in Tolka Park, a 1-0 defeat to Shelbourne back on March 4.

“It is what it is, it was always going to be a challenge for us when we came up, but I don’t think we have been too far away in games. Shamrock Rovers probably dominated the game, but still there was only the one goal in it, a late goal.

Pictured: Galway United’s Colm Horgan who faces a spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury against Shelbourne at Tolka Park.