Unique opportunity to purchase a rural idyll property for sale near Spiddal

DNG Martin O’Connor Land Sales are delighted to offer sale this unique and wonderful property located north of Spiddal village bordering the Boluisce River . Originally part of the Killanin Estate in Spiddal (An Spidéal) the Seanagurrán woodland and environs contains a wide expanse of scrub land, wetland and remnants of an ancient Atlantic Temperate Rainforest. This special habitat, with its rich biodiversity, is untouched by grazers.
Close to the villages of An Spideal and Moycullen, and with the views of Galway Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, it is bordered to the West by the Boluisce River.
Extending to approximately 33.21Ha (82.06 acres), the property is a peaceful, rural idyll providing an opportunity for many types of buyers. It may suit organisations such as a college or state institution as a base for research. It also may be of interest to an organisation or individual to contribute to nature restoration or develop the environmental element of an organisations environmental, social and governance (ESG) programme.
For further details and to arrange an inspection of this very special property please call DNG Martin O’Connor Land Sales on 091 866708.
Features include:
Large plot of land bordering the Boluisce River
Extending to approximately 33.21Ha (82.06acres)
Originally part of the Killanin Estate in Spiddal (An Spidéal) contains a wide expanse of scrub land, wetland and remnants of an ancient Atlantic Temperate Rainforest. Untouched by grazers such as cattle, sheep, deer.
Close to the villages of Spiddal & Moycullen
Views of Galway Bay and the Atlantic Ocean,
Ideal for research and social and governance (ESG) programme.
On the market at €150,000
