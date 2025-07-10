New Galway Clinic CT scanner first of kind in Ireland

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A new state-of-the-art CT scanner installed at Galway Clinic is the first of its kind in the country.

The device is said to be a next-generation device that cuts diagnosis times by up to a third.

For the technically minded, the new scanner is a Philips Spectral CT7500 and it’s worth around €1.5m.

And in a nutshell, it offers improved diagnostic accuracy and imaging of what’s going on inside patient’s bodies.

It’s not just faster and more accurate than typical machines – in doing so, it also uses a lower radiation dose and smaller amounts of injected contrast solution.

The machine can complete a full chest-abdomen-pelvis scan in just two seconds – a fraction of the time it took you to hear this sentence.

Galway Clinic describes it as a ‘game changer’ in how it scans patients, gets results, and identifies any necessary treatment.