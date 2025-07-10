  • Services

Services

New Galway Clinic CT scanner first of kind in Ireland

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

New Galway Clinic CT scanner first of kind in Ireland
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A new state-of-the-art CT scanner installed at Galway Clinic is the first of its kind in the country.

The device is said to be a next-generation device that cuts diagnosis times by up to a third.

For the technically minded, the new scanner is a Philips Spectral CT7500 and it’s worth around €1.5m.

And in a nutshell, it offers improved diagnostic accuracy and imaging of what’s going on inside patient’s bodies.

It’s not just faster and more accurate than typical machines – in doing so, it also uses a lower radiation dose and smaller amounts of injected contrast solution.

The machine can complete a full chest-abdomen-pelvis scan in just two seconds – a fraction of the time it took you to hear this sentence.

Galway Clinic describes it as a ‘game changer’ in how it scans patients, gets results, and identifies any necessary treatment.

More like this:
no_space
Special meeting next Monday at new council offices Crown Square

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA special meeting will be held next Monday at the Cit...

no_space
Tesco announces new Galway store as part of €40m investment

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTesco has announced a new store in Galway as part of ...

no_space
VAT rate is killing Galway restaurants

Up to a dozen eateries have closed in Galway already this year – on top of at least 17 cafes, res...

no_space
Conference told that climate action requires early and sustained community engagement

Five Climate Action projects from partners in Galway were showcased recently at a National Climat...

no_space
Joe’s half century capturing Galway life through a lens

About 50 years ago, renowned photographer Joe O’Shaughnessy took up a camera and began a career t...

no_space
Gabriel Byrne steals the show as top Texels went on view at Sheep25 in Athenry

HE might be a Dub but he was a famous farmhand too in his day – Pat Barry of The Riordans and Bra...

no_space
Emerald & Wax head from Barna to Dublin

Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara A Barna fashion designer and retailer has be...

no_space
Galway’s shameful lack of municipal arts venues

Arts Week with Judy Murphy A visit to the Lime Tree Theatre in Limerick recently to see Wreckq...

no_space
Passionate lobbyists make a strong case for GLUAS

World of Politics with Harry McGee One afternoon last week, a group of people gathered in the ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up