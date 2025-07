This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Plans to protect Cill Einde Cemetery on Inis Mór from coastal erosion are moving forward.

The project is worth almost half a million euro – and Galway County Council is now seeking a contractor to carry out the works.

It’s a complex project – and measures include sea defence works, the building of a sea wall, beach consolidation, embankment works and flood-prevention measures.

Galway West TD John Connolly says it’s a very important project.