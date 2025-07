This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Downgrades to Portiuncula Hospital are a ‘pure assassination attempt’.

That was the opinion expressed by Councillor Declan Geraghty this week at a meeting of Ballinasloe area councillors.

It follows the completion of 5 reviews into maternity care, the raising of a number of issues, and the transfer of “high risk” pregnancies to other hospitals in the region.

Councillor Geraghty says it’s upgrading that’s needed, and not the opposite.