High temperature warning for entire country this Saturday

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Status yellow high temperature warnings have been issued from Met Eireann for the next two days.

There’s an alert for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon and Tipperary from midday tomorrow – which will run until 6am on Saturday.

That will then be replaced with a similar warning for the country, including Galway, which will be in place from midday on Saturday until 6am on Sunday.

Met Eireann is warning day time temperatures will exceed 27 degrees – while nighttime lows will stay above 15 degrees.

Some of the potential impacts highlighted by Met Éireann include:

Water safety issues due to increased use of lakes/beaches

Forest fires a possibility

Uncomfortable sleeping conditions

Heat stress