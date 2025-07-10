HSE seeks contractor for long awaited Connemara ambulance base

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The HSE has published tender documents for the long-awaited ambulance base at Recess in Connemara.

Following a campaign spanning two decades, the HSE announced plans for the facility in 2021, but it’s suffered delays over the years.

The works will involve turning the existing single-storey health centre in Recess into an ambulance base, with two bays for ambulance parking and two car parking spaces.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Galway West TD John Connolly says it’s hoped things will move along quickly from here

The estimated costs, excluding VAT, will be €700,000.

Construction is expected to take six months.

Planning permission was given by Galway County Council,

Interested parties must respond to the Tender request by August 8th.