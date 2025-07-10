  • Services

City Council pleads with sun enjoyers to "Leave no Trace" this weekend

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

On the back of the good weather forecast this weekend, Galway City Council is asking the public to “Love this place, and Leave no Trace”.

The message is simple – if visiting popular spots, either bin your litter, or bring it home with you.

The City Council says in spells of fine weather, severe littering is particularly problematic in areas like Claddagh Basin.

At 5am, cleanup crews are often greeted with long stretches of glass bottles, coffee cups, food wrappers, cans and other waste.

And it’s not just the visual impact – much of this rubbish ends up in the waterways, impacting on the wildlife and the environment.

The local authority says everyone is welcome in the city to enjoy the sun, the atmosphere, and everything Galway has to offer.

But it’s asking that our rubbish goes where it belongs – either a public bin in the city, or in our bins at home.

