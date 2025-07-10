  • Services

Services

Local TD accuses Government of "hiding behind" Attorney General

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Local TD accuses Government of "hiding behind" Attorney General
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local TD has accused the Government of “hiding behind” the advice of the Attorney General.

Speaking in the Dáil, Galway West TD Mairead Farrell said it’s often the excuse as to why the Government cannot do certain actions demanded by the opposition.

It’s as the chamber debated proposed legislation that would make advice from the Attorney General more transparent and accessible for scrutiny.

Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell claimed far too often, the Attorney General seems to be used as a convenient excuse for political decisions.

More like this:
no_space
Meeting hears downgrades to Portiuncula Hospital "pure assassination attempt"

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMDowngrades to Portiuncula Hospital are a ‘pure assass...

no_space
Half million euro plans for Cill Einde Cemetery on Inis Mór moving forward

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans to protect Cill Einde Cemetery on Inis Mór from...

no_space
City Council pleads with sun enjoyers to "Leave no Trace" this weekend

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOn the back of the good weather forecast this weekend...

no_space
HSE seeks contractor for long awaited Connemara ambulance base

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe HSE has published tender documents for the long-a...

no_space
High temperature warning for entire country this Saturday

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMStatus yellow high temperature warnings have been iss...

no_space
Call for targeted investment in Galway post offices to prevent closure

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTargeted and strategic investment is need to protect ...

no_space
New Galway Clinic CT scanner first of kind in Ireland

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA new state-of-the-art CT scanner installed at Galway...

no_space
Special meeting next Monday at new council offices Crown Square

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA special meeting will be held next Monday at the Cit...

no_space
Tesco announces new Galway store as part of €40m investment

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTesco has announced a new store in Galway as part of ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up