Local TD accuses Government of "hiding behind" Attorney General

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local TD has accused the Government of “hiding behind” the advice of the Attorney General.

Speaking in the Dáil, Galway West TD Mairead Farrell said it’s often the excuse as to why the Government cannot do certain actions demanded by the opposition.

It’s as the chamber debated proposed legislation that would make advice from the Attorney General more transparent and accessible for scrutiny.

Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell claimed far too often, the Attorney General seems to be used as a convenient excuse for political decisions.