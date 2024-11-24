  • Services

Services

Uisce Éireann working to restore water supply to customers in the Mid Galway Water Supply Scheme following Storm Bert

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Uisce Éireann working to restore water supply to customers in the Mid Galway Water Supply Scheme following Storm Bert
Share story:

Uisce Éireann are also working to address supply interruptions to customers supplied by Mid Galway Water Supply Scheme as a result of the impacts of Storm Bert.

Due to poor raw water quality coming into the plant following Storm Bert, the production capacity at the Water Treatment Plant has been impacted.

Customers in the following impacted areas will experience reduced pressure or loss of supply; Abbeyknockmoy, Monivea, Newcastle, Tamplecross, Gurteen, Carrabane, Cahertinny, Caherhenryhoe, Attymon and Kiltullagh and surrounding areas.

Uisce Éireann is working to restore the water supply as quickly as possible to impacted customers.

More like this:
no_space
Questions arising in Connemara about stability of electricity system following damage this week

Questions are arising in Connemara about the stability of the electricity system following the da...

no_space
Boil Water Notice issued for customers supplied by Carna Kilkieran Regional Public Water Supply Scheme and Roundstone areas

Uisce Éireann has issued a boil water notice to customers supplied by the Carna Kilkieran Regiona...

no_space
Development levy waived by Council on disputed mast

Development contribution fees for a controversial telecommunications mast in Kilrickle have been ...

no_space
Galway guide’s language commitment

A popular Galway tour guide’s commitment to the Irish language was acknowledged in style last wee...

no_space
Galway school’s Mock Trial team impress the judges at international finals in Chicago

Fresh from a victory in the National Mock Trial Competition in Central Criminal Courts last year,...

no_space
Taoiseach directs all ministers to ensure all supports are in place in the aftermath of Storm Bert

An Taoiseach Simon Harris has directed his ministers to ensure all supports are in place in the a...

no_space
Heavy flooding reported and thousands of homes without power following Storm Bert

Heavy flooding and power outages have been reported following Storm Bert which passed over the co...

no_space
Mr Tayto holding book signing this afternoon on Shop Street

If it seems busier than usual outside Eason's in Shop Street this afternoon, that could be becaus...

no_space
Galway West Fianna Fáil candidate Gráinne Seoige vows to reform ‘outdated and punitive’ social welfare means testing

Galway West Fianna Fáil candidate Gráinne Seoige has vowed to reform the ‘outdated and punitive’ ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up