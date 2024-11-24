Uisce Éireann working to restore water supply to customers in the Mid Galway Water Supply Scheme following Storm Bert

Uisce Éireann are also working to address supply interruptions to customers supplied by Mid Galway Water Supply Scheme as a result of the impacts of Storm Bert.

Due to poor raw water quality coming into the plant following Storm Bert, the production capacity at the Water Treatment Plant has been impacted.

Customers in the following impacted areas will experience reduced pressure or loss of supply; Abbeyknockmoy, Monivea, Newcastle, Tamplecross, Gurteen, Carrabane, Cahertinny, Caherhenryhoe, Attymon and Kiltullagh and surrounding areas.

Uisce Éireann is working to restore the water supply as quickly as possible to impacted customers.