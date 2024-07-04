Twin peaks as five sets of siblings finish primary school

-
-
Author: Denise McNamara
~ 2 minutes read
Five sets of twins who all started school in Moycullen on the same day are to fly the nest for secondary school this September.
The ten pupils of Scoil Mhuire – who were later joined by a set of triplets in first class – have all stayed friends over the eight years, reveals Loretta Croke Nestor, mother of Jodi and Tommy.
“It is kind of amazing they all stayed together – I am the only one from Moycullen – the rest of the parents are from Donegal, Sligo, England, all different places apart from Galway, but they all settled here now and love it,” says Loretta.
“Some of the twins have been together since preschool and Montessori. Some of us mums found each other in play groups so we’ve been a support for each other all the way through. Just today five boys in the group have all met up for an ice cream in the village.”
Some years the twin siblings were split between two classes at the request of parents to foster a sense of independence. Her own were split for two years but reunited for sixth class.
They are all heading into town for their second level education. One set of twins is going to the mixed Coláiste Éinde, one set each to the all-girls Salerno and Domincan College in Taylor’s Hill, with two sets heading for the all-boys’ St Joseph’s or the ‘Bish’.
Caption: These five set of twins have just completed their eight years in Scoil Mhuire, Moycullen, and are now going on to secondary school. Pictured are (from left) Rory and Olivia Denton, Jamie and Suzy Divilly, India and Reu Murray, Jodie and Tommy Nestor, and Jack and Killian Porter. Photo Sean Lydon.
