Turloughmore are cut above Moycullen in deserved win

Turloughmore 0-22

Moycullen 0-14

Eanna O’Reilly at Pearse Stadium

TURLOUGHMORE booked their place in the last eight of the senior hurling championship with a comfortable win over Moycullen at Pearse Stadium on Saturday. Turlough played some excellent hurling during this contest, and were never behind on the scoreboard, against a Moycullen side which displayed plenty of endeavour, but lacked the overall quality of the winners.

The game began at a fast pace, with points scored at either end during the opening minute. Seán Linnane fired over a score seconds after the throw in before Cian Folan pointed impressively at the other end.

Turlough soon became dominant, scoring three consecutive points. Dara Whelan, Seán O’Hanlon, and Jamie Holland sent over quality scores, before James Bradley pointed for Moycullen at the other end.

Conor Walsh’s first pointed free for Turlough was followed by an excellent long range score from Moycullen’s Eanna Noone. Two minutes later, Daithí Burke sent over a point, after a terrific crossfield pass from Linnane.

Turlough then scored the next three points, to leave them 0-9 to 0-3 ahead by the 20th minute. O’Hanlon and Barry Callanan tallied scores, while Walsh nailed an impressive long range free.

Moycullen badly needed a score, and Bradley soon pointed a free after a foul on Fionn McDonagh. The remainder of the half saw the sides trade two points apiece. Walsh converted his third free, before Daithí Burke landed an excellent long range point.

Moycullen replied at the other end with two pointed frees from Bradley, to leave the half time score at 0-11 to 0-6 in favour of Turlough. A five point difference was a reasonable reflection of the contest during the opening half.

Pictured: Moycullen’s Fionn McDonagh gets to the ball ahead of Turloughmore’s Daniel Loftus at Pearse Stadium.