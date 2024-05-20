Half of top-spending candidates for Euro elections are in Midlands North West region

Five of the ten top spenders for the upcoming European elections are contesting in the Midlands North West region.

An analysis by Mulley Communication of political ad spend for the last 90 days shows over €210,000 has been spent on social media ads.





The biggest spender in our region, and second in the country, is Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh, with a bill of almost €6,500.

Also making it into the top 10 is Fianna Fáil Senator Lisa Chambers, Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus, Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen and Green Senator Pauline O’Reilly

The highest spender is Fianna Fáil candidate, Cynthia Ni Mhurchu, racking up an ad bill of almost €12,000.

