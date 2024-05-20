  • Services

Services

Half of top-spending candidates for Euro elections are in Midlands North West region

Published:

Half of top-spending candidates for Euro elections are in Midlands North West region
Share story:

Five of the ten top spenders for the upcoming European elections are contesting in the Midlands North West region.

An analysis by Mulley Communication of political ad spend for the last 90 days shows over €210,000 has been spent on social media ads.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The biggest spender in our region, and second in the country, is Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh, with a bill of almost €6,500.

Also making it into the top 10 is Fianna Fáil Senator Lisa Chambers, Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus, Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen and Green Senator Pauline O’Reilly

The highest spender is Fianna Fáil candidate, Cynthia Ni Mhurchu, racking up an ad bill of almost €12,000.

 

The post Half of top-spending candidates for Euro elections are in Midlands North West region appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Galway County Council honours Keith Finnegan with civic reception

Galway County Council has honoured Galway Bay fm’s Keith Finnegan with a civic reception fo...

no_space
An Bord Pleanala rejects plans for significant mixed-use development in Barna

An Bord Pleanala has refused permission for a significant mixed use development in Barna. The pro...

no_space
Three Galway beaches awarded both Blue Flag and Green Coast award in 2024

Three of Galway’s beaches have been awarded both The Blue Flag and Green Coast Award for th...

no_space
Frustration over lack of public transport in Claregalway despite rapid growth of village

There’s frustration over the continued lack of public transport in Claregalway – desp...

no_space
99% reduction in number waiting over a year for cardiology appointments at Portiuncula Hospital

The numbers on waiting lists over 12 months for cardiology appointments at Portiuncula Hospital i...

no_space
Thunderstorm warning for Galway from 2pm

A Status Yellow thunderstorm warning has been put in place for Galway from 2pm It covers the west...

no_space
Lidl lodges planning application for new store in Loughrea

Supermarket firm Lidl has lodged a planning application for a new store in Loughrea. It’d b...

no_space
Call for ‘fast-tracking’ of community CCTV grants to tackle anti-social behavior and dumping across Galway

There’s a call for community CCTV grants to be ‘fast-tracked’ to urgently tackl...

no_space
Record 1,033 home commencements for Galway in first four months of 2024

A record 1,033 home commencement notices have been recorded across Galway in the first four month...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up