An Bord Pleanala rejects plans for significant mixed-use development in Barna
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
An Bord Pleanala has refused permission for a significant mixed use development in Barna.
The project at Seapoint led by Jim & Tom Cunningham would’ve consisted of five mixed-use buildings, including almost 30 apartments and townhouses.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
There’d also have been a restaurant and commercial units, as well as a seaside prom along the existing sea wall.
County planners originally approved the project with 35 conditions, but an appeal was taken to An Bord Pleanala by local residents.
The higher planning authority has now refused permission, on two grounds.
They held the ratio of housing to commercial development is insufficient for the site, and also took issue with design plans for the seaside prom and playground.
314929
The post An Bord Pleanala rejects plans for significant mixed-use development in Barna appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Galway County Council honours Keith Finnegan with civic reception
Galway County Council has honoured Galway Bay fm’s Keith Finnegan with a civic reception fo...
Half of top-spending candidates for Euro elections are in Midlands North West region
Five of the ten top spenders for the upcoming European elections are contesting in the Midlands N...
Three Galway beaches awarded both Blue Flag and Green Coast award in 2024
Three of Galway’s beaches have been awarded both The Blue Flag and Green Coast Award for th...
Frustration over lack of public transport in Claregalway despite rapid growth of village
There’s frustration over the continued lack of public transport in Claregalway – desp...
99% reduction in number waiting over a year for cardiology appointments at Portiuncula Hospital
The numbers on waiting lists over 12 months for cardiology appointments at Portiuncula Hospital i...
Thunderstorm warning for Galway from 2pm
A Status Yellow thunderstorm warning has been put in place for Galway from 2pm It covers the west...
Lidl lodges planning application for new store in Loughrea
Supermarket firm Lidl has lodged a planning application for a new store in Loughrea. It’d b...
Call for ‘fast-tracking’ of community CCTV grants to tackle anti-social behavior and dumping across Galway
There’s a call for community CCTV grants to be ‘fast-tracked’ to urgently tackl...
Record 1,033 home commencements for Galway in first four months of 2024
A record 1,033 home commencement notices have been recorded across Galway in the first four month...