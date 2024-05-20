  • Services

Services

An Bord Pleanala rejects plans for significant mixed-use development in Barna

Published:

An Bord Pleanala rejects plans for significant mixed-use development in Barna
An Bord Pleanala has refused permission for a significant mixed use development in Barna.

The project at Seapoint led by Jim & Tom Cunningham would’ve consisted of five mixed-use buildings, including almost 30 apartments and townhouses.


There’d also have been a restaurant and commercial units, as well as a seaside prom along the existing sea wall.

County planners originally approved the project with 35 conditions, but an appeal was taken to An Bord Pleanala by local residents.

The higher planning authority has now refused permission, on two grounds.

They held the ratio of housing to commercial development is insufficient for the site, and also took issue with design plans for the seaside prom and playground.

The post An Bord Pleanala rejects plans for significant mixed-use development in Barna appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

