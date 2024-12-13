Tuam native designs President Higgins Christmas card for second year in a row

Tuam native Michael O’Dwyer has designed President Michael D. Higgins’ Christmas card for the second year in a row

The card, which has just been released will be sent to international Heads of State, members of the diplomatic corps and members of the public both in Ireland and abroad

This year marks the President and Sabina’s final Christmas at Áras an Uachtaráin, with President Higgins’ term of office to end in November next year

The design and contents of the annual Christmas Card has been co-ordinated for each of the last 14 years by Sabina

Artist Michael O’Dwyer describes this year’s card and its message of peace