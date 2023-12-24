  • Services

Services

no_space

Supporting Local News

no_space

Tuam artist gets Presidential stamp of approval for Christmas card

Published:

Tuam artist gets Presidential stamp of approval for Christmas card
Share story:

A Tuam artist has designed President Michael D Higgins’ Christmas cards that he has sent out to the world from Áras an Uachtaráin.

Michael O’Dwyer – son of Kevin, a familiar voice on Galway Bay FM – said that to design Michael D’s Christmas card was an honour and one th

Tuam artist Michael O’Dwyer…proud moment.

at he would never forget.

The card shows an image of the Peace Bell, located on the grounds of Áras an Uachtaráin and depicting the central theme of this year’s Presidential card is ‘Peace on Earth’.

Michael O’Dwyer is a renowned graphic designer, illustrator and artist and was educated in St Patrick’s College, Tuam, before completing a degree in design and illustration at the National College of Art and Design.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:

Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App

Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

More like this:
no_space
Tuam revitalisation begins with major drive to find new use for vacant buildings

A fresh initiative has been unveiled to inject life into some of the many vacant business premise...

no_space
Frailty at the Front Door helps 2,200 older people to avoid lengthy hospital stays

More than 2,200 older patients have been able to remain well at home since the start of Galway Un...

no_space
No escape from worries of war for Galway’s Ukrainians

As Galway’s Ukrainian refugee community get ready to mark a second Christmas away from home, conc...

no_space
Western Energy Agency has five-point plan to retrofit old homes

The Western Energy Agency – or Gníomhaireacht Fuinnimh an Iarthair (GFI) – was officially unveile...

no_space
Former Lenaboy orphanage resident offers thanks to the people of Galway

[caption id="attachment_200417" align="alignright" width="300"] Paschal Spelman: entertaining the...

no_space
Vigil for Palestine being held tomorrow at Spanish Arch

A vigil for Palestine is being held tomorrow at Spanish Arch in Galway city. People interested in...

no_space
Motorist caught 30km/hr over speed limit on M6 Carnmore West on Go Slow Day

One motorist in Galway has been caught driving 30km/hr over the speed limit on the M6 Carnmore We...

no_space
Western Development Commission has record breaking investment year

The Western Development Commission has enjoyed a record-breaking year in terms of investment. 202...

no_space
Slight drop in unemployment figures in Galway during November

There was a slight drop in the unemployment figures for Galway during the month of November. The ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up