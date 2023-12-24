Tuam artist gets Presidential stamp of approval for Christmas card

A Tuam artist has designed President Michael D Higgins’ Christmas cards that he has sent out to the world from Áras an Uachtaráin.

Michael O’Dwyer – son of Kevin, a familiar voice on Galway Bay FM – said that to design Michael D’s Christmas card was an honour and one th

at he would never forget.

The card shows an image of the Peace Bell, located on the grounds of Áras an Uachtaráin and depicting the central theme of this year’s Presidential card is ‘Peace on Earth’.

Michael O’Dwyer is a renowned graphic designer, illustrator and artist and was educated in St Patrick’s College, Tuam, before completing a degree in design and illustration at the National College of Art and Design.