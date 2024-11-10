Tuam and Kinvara the big sporting winners

More than €3 million has been allocated to two major sports infrastructure projects in Galway – in Tuam and Kinvara.

St Jarlath’s College in Tuam secured the largest grant, having been allocated €2 million from the Large-Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund (LSSIF) to support the redevelopment of the school’s existing sports ground.

Kinvara Hockey Club was the other big Galway winner, receiving €1.3 million for the development of a hockey and multi-sport regional sports facility.

Reacting to the news this week, St Jarlath’s said the money would enable them to deliver a full-size, fully lit synthetic pitch alongside a full-size grass pitch.

“These upgrades will provide students with new opportunities to engage in a wide range of sporting activities in a first-class training and competitive environment. Furthermore, this development will establish Tuam as a significant hub for the Ladies’ Gaelic Football Association in the West of Ireland, providing much-needed access to state-of-the-art facilities,” they said.

The project has also been pledged €1 million from the Joe and Helen O’Toole Charitable trust, Joe O’Toole having been a former pupil of the college.

Expressing their delight with the funding, the statement said the school was sincerely grateful for the Government support it had received and said: “Special thanks are due to Minister Anne Rabbitte, whose strong advocacy over the past year has been instrumental in the success of this application.”

The grant secured by Kinvara Hockey Club will facilitate them in developing an International Hockey Federation-standard hockey and multi-sport astro pitch and spectator area, with an adjoining 2G multi-use games area, tennis and bocce courts, fencing and floodlighting, on its base at Moy Road.

A statement from the club said this brought to €1.7 million the total amount of Government funding they had received which meant “our community facility can truly become a reality, supporting multiple sports and schools in Galway and North Clare, as well as the hockey community in Connacht”.

This funding “brings us a substantial step closer to our target and we are determined to raise the required own funding (30% match funding) which is a condition of this grant allocation,” they said.

Minister Anne Rabbitte welcomed the funding this week and said she had facilitated a meeting between the Minister of Sport and St Jarlath’s Principal, John Kelly, to discuss the plans for the college which would improve inclusivity in sport.

“It was so important for this development to be dual use so we’re not only supporting the development of young men but also supporting our young women in sport. It’s a real step change. Inclusivity in sports is paramount.

“At Kinvara, the €1.3 million funding will see the long-called for development of a hockey/multisport pitch on the Moy Road,” said the Fianna Fáil TD for Galway East, adding that several members of the club met with the Tánaiste, Micheál Martin, during a visit to Galway on Saturday.

“It’s simply a fantastic day for hockey in Galway,” said Minister Rabbitte.

Fine Gael candidate for Galway East, Niamh Madden, said the hockey club funding was a huge boost for Kinvara and South Galway, and an endorsement of the Hockey Club’s hard-working committee.

“Last April, Taoiseach Simon Harris took the time to visit Kinvara and meet with the hardworking committee of Kinvara Hockey Club to hear of their plans to develop a superb regional hockey facility.

“Just a month ago, Kinvara Hockey Club were awarded €443,700 under the Sports Capital Grant Scheme, to allow them to begin developing their new facility on the Moy Road,” said Ms Madden.

“Kinvara Hockey Club has a site, they have planning permission, they have the support of the local community, Galway County Council and Hockey Ireland.”

Pictured: An image showing the location of the proposed sports pitches facility at St Jarlath’s College in Tuam.