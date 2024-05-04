Traffic restrictions in place for tomorrow’s Connacht Final
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
Galway Gardai are reminding motorists that the Connacht football final is scheduled for tomorrow Sunday 5th, with a throw in time of 4pm.
Traffic restrictions will be in place close to the stadium and on all access roads in the area.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Gardai would like to remind those going to the match and indeed all motorists to park legally and not obstruct footpaths or the free flow of other motorists and not to obstruct the driveways of residents.
There will be a traffic management plan in place from early morning and motorists are urged to get there early and be prepared to walk as parking spaces are limited.
The Stadium will open at 2:30 and there will be a cordon in place around the stadium.
Vehicles will not be allowed to access the inner cordon except for permit holders and residents.
The crowd estimate is 20,000 so Gardai advise all patrons to get there as early as possible to allow good time to park up and get to the stadium.
The bus lanes on Bishop O’Donnell and Seamus Quirke Road will be open to all traffic before and after the match to help with the flow of traffic.
The post Traffic restrictions in place for tomorrow’s Connacht Final appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Irish Sea Kayaking Association event holds fundraising event in Connemara this weekend for Irish Motor Neurone Disease
A major event is taking place in Connemara this weekend as the Irish Sea Kayaking Association is ...
The Launch of the Galway Theatre Festival takes place in Galway City
The launch of the 15th Galway Theatre Festival took place yesterday evening in Electric in Galway...
Train services disrupted this evening due to engineering works
Customers travelling to and from Galway to Athenry on Iarnród Eireann this evening are being advi...
Independent TD says that the government needs to re-examine the affordable Housing Scheme
The Government need to re-examine the Affordable Housing Scheme as it is not workable in many par...
Glór Tíre success is a ‘milestone’ for Galway country star
The year is only four months old – but already Galway country music star Claudia Buckley can desc...
Marty Party takes flight!
Last year he took his inaugural Marty Party on the road all over Ireland – but this time broadcas...
New double-deckers will sate increased demand
Bus Éireann plans to deploy two double-decker coaches to help sate soaring demand for buses to an...
Additional GP clinics to operate in Galway this bank holiday to take pressure off UHG
Additional GP clinics are to operate in Galway this bank holiday to take pressure off UHG The Gal...
Coláiste Iognáid students make Senior category of National Student Enterprise final
Transition Year Coláiste Iognáid students have reached the national finals of the Student Enterpr...