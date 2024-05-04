Traffic restrictions in place for tomorrow’s Connacht Final

Galway Gardai are reminding motorists that the Connacht football final is scheduled for tomorrow Sunday 5th, with a throw in time of 4pm.

Traffic restrictions will be in place close to the stadium and on all access roads in the area.





Gardai would like to remind those going to the match and indeed all motorists to park legally and not obstruct footpaths or the free flow of other motorists and not to obstruct the driveways of residents.

There will be a traffic management plan in place from early morning and motorists are urged to get there early and be prepared to walk as parking spaces are limited.

The Stadium will open at 2:30 and there will be a cordon in place around the stadium.

Vehicles will not be allowed to access the inner cordon except for permit holders and residents.

The crowd estimate is 20,000 so Gardai advise all patrons to get there as early as possible to allow good time to park up and get to the stadium.

The bus lanes on Bishop O’Donnell and Seamus Quirke Road will be open to all traffic before and after the match to help with the flow of traffic.

