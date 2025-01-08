Tonight to be coldest of the week so far with Athenry predicted to record one of the lowest temperatures

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

We’re being advised to brace for an extremely cold night ahead, with Athenry predicted to record one of the lowest temperatures

Severe frost, ice and freezing fog is expected, with lows of minus 8 forecast in places and people urged to avoid unnecessary travel.

A Status Orange low temperature and ice warning for Galway and every county except Donegal has just come into place and will run until 11 tomorrow morning

It’s set to be the coldest night of the week so far, according to Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather