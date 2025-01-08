  • Services

Services

Tonight to be coldest of the week so far with Athenry predicted to record one of the lowest temperatures

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Tonight to be coldest of the week so far with Athenry predicted to record one of the lowest temperatures
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

We’re being advised to brace for an extremely cold night ahead, with Athenry predicted to record one of the lowest temperatures

Severe frost, ice and freezing fog is expected, with lows of minus 8 forecast in places and people urged to avoid unnecessary travel.

A Status Orange low temperature and ice warning for Galway and every county except Donegal has just come into place and will run until 11 tomorrow morning

It’s set to be the coldest night of the week so far, according to Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather

More like this:
no_space
City Council to offer "grace period" on parking fines over pay and display controversy

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Council has announced a "grace period" on...

no_space
Emergency road closure in Hollymount in Peterswell

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway County Council has made an emergency road clos...

no_space
Ballybrit car dealership wins Lexus Retailer of the Year Award

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA car dealership based in Ballybrit has won the Lexus...

no_space
HSE West urges people to get flu vaccine as UHG and Portiuncula continue to grapple with high trolley numbers

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPeople are being encouraged to get the flu vaccine, i...

no_space
City Council to explore potential to make salt available for communities to grit footpaths

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Council is looking into how it might help...

no_space
Volunteers working with 125kg of salt to tackle worst icy footpaths across city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMVolunteers are working with 125kg of salt to tackle t...

no_space
Galway city pay and display machines out of action due to legal issues

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPay and display machines around Galway city are curre...

no_space
Two workplace fatalities recorded in Galway last year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere were two workplace fatalities recorded in Galwa...

no_space
22 Galway projects among those on display from today for the BT Young Scientist Exhibition

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM22 projects from ten Galway schools are among the 550...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up