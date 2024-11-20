Three arrests as cocaine worth €150,000 seized in Doughiska

Three people have been arrested as cocaine worth €150,000 is seized in Doughiska

Searches were carried out by the Divisional Drugs Unit this morning at a number of residential properties

Gardaí seized quantities of cocaine with a total estimated street value of €8,900; three Rolex watches one of which has been valued at almost €32,000 and around €2,500 in cash.

Gardaí also seized a Range Rover Discovery.

Meanwhile, a further 2kg of cocaine valued at €139,000 was recovered in adjacent waste ground.

Three men – two aged in their 20s and one in his late teens – were arrested and are being detained at a Garda station in Co Galway under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act

They can be held for up to seven days