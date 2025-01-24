Tennis Club suffers storm damage once again

Facilities at Galway Lawn Tennis Club again fell foul to the weather when Storm Éowyn hammered the country – almost a year after the Salthill facility lost its €500,000 air dome to Storm Isha.

It wasn’t the only dome structure to fall to the storm; the the University of Galway Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence Dome in Bekan outside Ballyhaunis was completely destroyed.

The multimillion-euro facility opened in 2020 and had been a huge success, due to its ability to host indoor games at all levels, regardless of the conditions.

Record gusts of 183km/h were recorded at Mace Head in Carna at the height of Storm Éowyn and this morning the city and county – like most of the country – was in the throes of a massive clean-up.

Galway Atlantaquaria on Salthill Prom reported heavy flooding – described in a social media post as ‘some of the worst we’ve seen’ – but staff and animals were safe and well.

The roof was blown off the Aldi supermarket in Clifden; trees came down on the outskirts of Oughterard blocked the N59 – the main artery into North Connemara and Clifden itself.

Significant damage was reported in the south of the county, around Ballinderreen and Kilcolgan, as well as closer to the city around Clarinbridge.

The city also took a pounding with trees uprooted in Salthill and Rockbarton, an ESB cable down blocking the road in Woodquay, and a tree down on the road between the Huntsman pub and Bohermore cemetery.

Galway Bay FM reported that Corofin village was impassible this morning with a tree down on bridge, telephone pole down on Ballinderry road and telephone wire blocking road at Keane’s shop.

The station itself felt the force of the storm, with its mast knocking out transmission; Galway Bay FM was still up and running, broadcasting via its App and across the internet.

Galway City Council reminded the public that the Status Orange: Wind warning remains in effect until 4pm.

They advised members of the public to limit travel to essential travel only, and to shelter in place as much as possible in areas where an orange level warning is in place, as there is ongoing risk of trees falling and flying debris and fallen electric cables.

They also warned them not to attempt to deal with a fallen tree, as there may be live power lines tangled in it.

They also asked people to report any incidents to Galway City Council on 091 536 400 or email CustomerService@GalwayCity.ie.

The City Council advised that Leisureland swimming pool would remain closed until further notice today – but there is good news for those going to see Tommy Tiernan this weekend. That part of the venue will be open.

With over 750,000 homes and businesses without power across the country, ESB Networks have advised that their power-check website, PowerCheck.ie, is active but may not be updated until ESB operation teams assess incidents on the ground and again urge patience.

They also warned the people that, if you came across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous. Instead you should report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999.

The Council’s Housing Severe Weather Plan was activated during the Status Red: Wind warning, in addition to the normal Cold Weather response.

Extra beds were provided at a local community centre with sufficient beds available for any person requiring shelter. A total of 19 people were accommodated in the normal Cold Weather response, with 14 additional people accommodated in the local community centre.

Should anyone encounter a person rough sleeping at night the COPE Galway night team can be reached on (085) 287 8876.

The freephone number is also in operation from 7pm until 11pm each night on 1800 788 887. During day-time hours, COPE Galway Day Centre team can be contacted on (091) 525 259.

Flights have resumed at Shannon Airport following delays and cancellations caused by Storm Éowyn, which at its peak saw winds gust to 137 kilometres per hour.

The first flight from Stansted landed at 11:04 am this morning and departed back to Stansted at 11:45 am. This was followed by a flight from Fuerteventura which landed at 11:50 am and is scheduled to depart for Birmingham at 12:40 pm.

A spokesperson for Shannon Airport confirmed that the airport is now operating a full, normal schedule. Passengers whose morning flights were cancelled are advised to contact their airlines.

Additionally, passengers travelling to the airport this afternoon should also refer to their airlines for updates. Travellers were also urged to exercise extreme caution due to the conditions left in the wake of Storm Éowyn.

Caption: Galway Lawn Tennis Club this morning.