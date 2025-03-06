  • Services

Councillor proposes Pálás building is demolished and replaced with housing

Councillor proposes Pálás building is demolished and replaced with housing
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

City councillor Alan Cheevers is proposing that the Pálás Cinema building be demolished and replaced with an affordable apartment scheme.

The arthouse cinema closed last Thursday, citing considerable financial losses – however another protest to save it is taking place next Monday at City Hall.

A commercial analysis found the cinema was incurring annual losses averaging €239,000, and it would need 32,000 more attendees a year to break even.

It also recommends three potential future options – a partial repurposing, a tourism-focused model or a mixed-use redevelopment.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Cheevers told Sarah Slevin it’s time to ‘cut our losses’ and come up with a new plan for the site

