This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The reopening of Oranmore Post Office is going to take a “little bit longer than expected”.

That’s according to Galway West TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton, who announced on Tuesday it would reopen this week.

But it’s now turned out that won’t happen because there are still some contractual details to be worked through.

Minister Naughton was asked by John Morley if she “jumped the gun” by announcing the reopening