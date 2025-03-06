Lease signed on building for permanent 'Green Market' in Moycullen

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The lease has been signed for a new permanent indoor market in Moycullen.

‘An Margadh Glas’ or ‘The Green Market’ will open at a building in Cearnog Nua, beside The Village Bookshop, this summer.

The market will host 18 stalls showcasing sustainable and local goods, along with having a gallery and performance space.

30 expressions of interest from traders have been received, and the official application form is now available at lew.ie.

Lochlann Scott, of Locky’s Wonder Emporium, says the market came about after they set up a pop-up Christmas shop in the village: