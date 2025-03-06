Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of 150 homes in Knocknacarra due to ring road conflict

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of more than 150 homes in Knocknacarra due to potential conflict with the Galway Ring Road.

Cairn Homes Properties Limited is seeking to build a mixed development of 112 houses and 43 apartments at Ballymoneen Road.

It would be based at a site near the existing Fana Buí estate.

But city planners rejected the plans last month because it borders the planned route of the Galway Ring Road and could impact on its future delivery.

An appeal’s been lodged with the higher planning authority, with a decision due later this year.

